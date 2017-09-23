We have had the last post , well that's that , ITD on 22/9/17.
We had a poor 2017 to put it mildly , player recruitment & coaching seem to be the main problem . Club Doncaster & our CEO are the main issues to others .
Can we please look forward please .
One thing we can all do is respect other peoples posts , that includes me !
May be Gary could start by taking off the sticky posts referring to 2017 . We have players on 2 year deals may be list those to start 2018 posts off .
Without a doubt we are all unlikely to agree , but can we all make an effort to appreciate the right of others to have an opinion .
Most on here do care about RL in Doncaster , but see the way forward differently .
Paul aka weighman
