WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can we move on to 2018

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC Can we move on to 2018

Post a reply
Can we move on to 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:58 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6783
We have had the last post , well that's that , ITD on 22/9/17.

We had a poor 2017 to put it mildly , player recruitment & coaching seem to be the main problem . Club Doncaster & our CEO are the main issues to others .

Can we please look forward please .
One thing we can all do is respect other peoples posts , that includes me !

May be Gary could start by taking off the sticky posts referring to 2017 . We have players on 2 year deals may be list those to start 2018 posts off .

Without a doubt we are all unlikely to agree , but can we all make an effort to appreciate the right of others to have an opinion .

Most on here do care about RL in Doncaster , but see the way forward differently .

Paul aka weighman

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,1632,59376,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM