We have had the last post , well that's that , ITD on 22/9/17.



We had a poor 2017 to put it mildly , player recruitment & coaching seem to be the main problem . Club Doncaster & our CEO are the main issues to others .



Can we please look forward please .

One thing we can all do is respect other peoples posts , that includes me !



May be Gary could start by taking off the sticky posts referring to 2017 . We have players on 2 year deals may be list those to start 2018 posts off .



Without a doubt we are all unlikely to agree , but can we all make an effort to appreciate the right of others to have an opinion .



Most on here do care about RL in Doncaster , but see the way forward differently .



