|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 465
|
bonaire wrote:
Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.
Just received the result in from Caravan Park by pidgeon as follows;
"We vote for Connors unanimously"
"Can't say we know much about the lad Griffin, anyway, we've never seen him show the kind of guile, footwork and pace you need to be a decent centre and win the big games."
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1742
|
Erik the not red wrote:
Given that Griffin has been given an extended run in the centres by Radford and Connor hasn't would in fact suggest that Radford has been of the opinion that Griffin is generally the better option in his view.
There isn't much between them and the final decision probably rests on fitness and the nature of the opposition. Thankfully Radford doesn't seem to use blind hatred of individuals as a selection criteria.
No it doesnt
Connor hasnt been given the chance to have an extended run at right centre.
His versatility has probably worked against him fitting into several other positions when injuries have dictated.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:30 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6427
|
Uppo58 wrote:
Just received the result in from Caravan Park by pidgeon as follows;
"We vote for Connors unanimously"
"Can't say we know much about the lad Griffin, anyway, we've never seen him show the kind of guile, footwork and pace you need to be a decent centre and win the big games."
Now that made me smile!
|
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:18 am
|
Ellam
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3405
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
|
Connor for me has teh xfactor plus cockyness too, Griffin doesn't do enough for me
|
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:49 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4131
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
I like both of them & think both of them offer something different to the team. I think Griffin has found it difficult to adapt to this season but his performances of late have been good.
For me though if I had to choose one I'd go for Connor as he has the ability to change a game. He was excellent on Friday (regardless of the 3 try's he got) and his work rate and reading of the game. The other thing I like about Connor is he is one of those players you love if he plays for you or hate if he plays against you, he gets under the skin of the opposition and something we've lacked. Think having both Connor & Carlos in the centres give our back line a much greater attacking threat.
Though I still rate Griffin but feel from what I've seen this season Connor would be in ahead of him.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:53 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10605
|
It is a tough call. Griffin gives us better go forward, Connor is more skillful and seems to make things happen a little more often. Not much to separate them in defence. The trouble starting Connor at centre is that he is a very useful option to have on the bench to be able to change things up if it isn't working or if there is an injury to a back. However if we are just going to have Connor on the bench and swap him for Griffin after an hour as we have done a few times it's pointless.
Next week I think I'd be tempted to start Connor at centre and have Griffin on the bench instead of Fash to play back row, and it still gives an option to change things up if required. You get something out of both of them then, and whilst I like Fash I think Griffin carries the ball stronger.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1749
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
It is a tough call. Griffin gives us better go forward, Connor is more skillful and seems to make things happen a little more often. Not much to separate them in defence. The trouble starting Connor at centre is that he is a very useful option to have on the bench to be able to change things up if it isn't working or if there is an injury to a back. However if we are just going to have Connor on the bench and swap him for Griffin after an hour as we have done a few times it's pointless.
Next week I think I'd be tempted to start Connor at centre and have Griffin on the bench instead of Fash to play back row, and it still gives an option to change things up if required. You get something out of both of them then, and whilst I like Fash I think Griffin carries the ball stronger.
Id stick with fash , why have a Centre on the bench to play out of position when fash is in good form. Like you say connor makes things happen and can always be moved if injuries elsewhere
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, ant1, BESTY, Cardiff_05, Chris71, Ellam, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, Homenaway, McFc, mosher, Mr. Zucchini Head, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, shauney, takethetwo, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 293 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,251
|2,291
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|