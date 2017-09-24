It is a tough call. Griffin gives us better go forward, Connor is more skillful and seems to make things happen a little more often. Not much to separate them in defence. The trouble starting Connor at centre is that he is a very useful option to have on the bench to be able to change things up if it isn't working or if there is an injury to a back. However if we are just going to have Connor on the bench and swap him for Griffin after an hour as we have done a few times it's pointless.



Next week I think I'd be tempted to start Connor at centre and have Griffin on the bench instead of Fash to play back row, and it still gives an option to change things up if required. You get something out of both of them then, and whilst I like Fash I think Griffin carries the ball stronger.