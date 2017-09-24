WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Connor OR Griffin

Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:49 pm
bonaire wrote:
Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.


Just received the result in from Caravan Park by pidgeon as follows;
"We vote for Connors unanimously"
"Can't say we know much about the lad Griffin, anyway, we've never seen him show the kind of guile, footwork and pace you need to be a decent centre and win the big games."
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:52 pm
Erik the not red wrote:
Given that Griffin has been given an extended run in the centres by Radford and Connor hasn't would in fact suggest that Radford has been of the opinion that Griffin is generally the better option in his view.

There isn't much between them and the final decision probably rests on fitness and the nature of the opposition. Thankfully Radford doesn't seem to use blind hatred of individuals as a selection criteria.


No it doesnt
Connor hasnt been given the chance to have an extended run at right centre.
His versatility has probably worked against him fitting into several other positions when injuries have dictated.
