bonaire wrote:
Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.
Just received the result in from Caravan Park by pidgeon as follows;
"We vote for Connors unanimously"
"Can't say we know much about the lad Griffin, anyway, we've never seen him show the kind of guile, footwork and pace you need to be a decent centre and win the big games."