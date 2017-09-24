|
after a slow start Griffin imo has been a good signing, runs hard and straight and his tackling has improved, big lad to boot, connor offers something different as does tuime, glad we got all 3
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:06 pm
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.
I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.
Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.
At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.
Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:44 pm
bonaire wrote:
Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.
You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.
Nothing new there, I guess.
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign.
ccs wrote:
You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.
You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.
Nothing new there, I guess.
Never well that is surprising you checked it out
Thats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals.
You still have not answered the subject question Connor or Griffin
lets have your opinion either/or and nothing to do with trying to create a case that Griffin is not a disappointing signing by checking and quoting stats.
Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign.
Skirted around the topic
you have not answered the subject question Mrs B
Connor or Griffin
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
And after a good game game in the halves some wanted him to replace snyed hahahahaha I cant stop hahahahaha , but on topic, id go for connor over griffin imo
bonaire wrote:
Thats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals.
Stat man, that's a new one.
Do I really use them that much (if at all)?
So it's ok for you to use stats (incorrectly) in your argument, but not for me to correct you when you're clearly wrong.
I'm happy with either player at centre, if that not too hard to understand.
I also don't feel the need to criticise players at every opportunity, but I'm more than happy to defend them when it's not justified.
bonaire wrote:
Skirted around the topic
you have not answered the subject question Mrs B
Connor or Griffin
Depends on the opposition and associated gameplan as they both bring something different, physicality vs guile. Personally I like Connor but can see what Griffin brings to this very good squad. Good to be having the debate, a couple of years ago this was about Sa vs Whiting vs Arundel or some such.
bonaire wrote:
Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place.
Given that Griffin has been given an extended run in the centres by Radford and Connor hasn't would in fact suggest that Radford has been of the opinion that Griffin is generally the better option in his view.
There isn't much between them and the final decision probably rests on fitness and the nature of the opposition. Thankfully Radford doesn't seem to use blind hatred of individuals as a selection criteria.
