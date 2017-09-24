hull2524

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm

Posts: 4806



after a slow start Griffin imo has been a good signing, runs hard and straight and his tackling has improved, big lad to boot, connor offers something different as does tuime, glad we got all 3 once a black and white always a black and white COYH bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1741

ccs wrote: You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.



He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.

Not what I would call poor.



They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.



Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.



Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.

The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.

I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.

Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.

At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.

Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row. Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row. ccs Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm

Posts: 2817

bonaire wrote: Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.

You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.

Nothing new there, I guess. You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.Nothing new there, I guess. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25114

Location: West Yorkshire

ccs wrote: You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.



He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.

Not what I would call poor.



They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.



Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.

Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign. Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign. bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1741

ccs wrote: You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.

You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.

Nothing new there, I guess.



Never well that is surprising you checked it out

Thats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals.

You still have not answered the subject question Connor or Griffin

lets have your opinion either/or and nothing to do with trying to create a case that Griffin is not a disappointing signing by checking and quoting stats.

Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place. Never well that is surprising you checked it outThats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals.You still have not answered the subject question Connor or Griffinlets have your opinion either/or and nothing to do with trying to create a case that Griffin is not a disappointing signing by checking and quoting stats.Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place. bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1741

Mrs Barista wrote: Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign.



Skirted around the topic

you have not answered the subject question Mrs B

Connor or Griffin Skirted around the topicyou have not answered the subject question Mrs BConnor or Griffin Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1748

ccs wrote: You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.



He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.

Not what I would call poor.



They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.



Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.

And after a good game game in the halves some wanted him to replace snyed hahahahaha I cant stop hahahahaha , but on topic, id go for connor over griffin imo And after a good game game in the halves some wanted him to replace snyed hahahahaha I cant stop hahahahaha , but on topic, id go for connor over griffin imo ccs Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm

Posts: 2817

bonaire wrote: Thats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals. Do I really use them that much (if at all)?

So it's ok for you to use stats (incorrectly) in your argument, but not for me to correct you when you're clearly wrong.

I'm happy with either player at centre, if that not too hard to understand.

I also don't feel the need to criticise players at every opportunity, but I'm more than happy to defend them when it's not justified. Stat man, that's a new one.Do I really use them that much (if at all)?So it's ok for you to use stats (incorrectly) in your argument, but not for me to correct you when you're clearly wrong.I'm happy with either player at centre, if that not too hard to understand.I also don't feel the need to criticise players at every opportunity, but I'm more than happy to defend them when it's not justified. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25114

Location: West Yorkshire

bonaire wrote: Skirted around the topic

you have not answered the subject question Mrs B

Connor or Griffin

Depends on the opposition and associated gameplan as they both bring something different, physicality vs guile. Personally I like Connor but can see what Griffin brings to this very good squad. Good to be having the debate, a couple of years ago this was about Sa vs Whiting vs Arundel or some such. Depends on the opposition and associated gameplan as they both bring something different, physicality vs guile. Personally I like Connor but can see what Griffin brings to this very good squad. Good to be having the debate, a couple of years ago this was about Sa vs Whiting vs Arundel or some such. Erik the not red Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm

Posts: 733

bonaire wrote: Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place.



Given that Griffin has been given an extended run in the centres by Radford and Connor hasn't would in fact suggest that Radford has been of the opinion that Griffin is generally the better option in his view.



There isn't much between them and the final decision probably rests on fitness and the nature of the opposition. Thankfully Radford doesn't seem to use blind hatred of individuals as a selection criteria. Given that Griffin has been given an extended run in the centres by Radford and Connor hasn't would in fact suggest that Radford has been of the opinion that Griffin is generally the better option in his view.There isn't much between them and the final decision probably rests on fitness and the nature of the opposition. Thankfully Radford doesn't seem to use blind hatred of individuals as a selection criteria. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, Cardiff_05, FC-Steward, Google Adsense [Bot], Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, jeffers, Paul Hamilton, Uppo58 and 172 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 30 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,153 1,847 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 15:00 8s HALIFAX 20 - 26 FEATHERSTONE FT TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY 26 - 28 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW 60 - 0 NEWCASTLE FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN 21 - 20 YORK FT TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET 32 - 12 LONDONS Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























