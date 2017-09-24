|
after a slow start Griffin imo has been a good signing, runs hard and straight and his tackling has improved, big lad to boot, connor offers something different as does tuime, glad we got all 3
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:06 pm
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.
I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.
Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.
At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.
Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:44 pm
bonaire wrote:
Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.
You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.
Nothing new there, I guess.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:20 pm
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:06 pm
ccs wrote:
You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.
You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.
Nothing new there, I guess.
Never well that is surprising you checked it out
Thats all you do on here stat man try and belittle certain posters for having a different opinion to you and some of your pals.
You still have not answered the subject question Connor or Griffin
lets have your opinion either/or and nothing to do with trying to create a case that Griffin is not a disappointing signing by checking and quoting stats.
Given Griffin has been given an extended run by Radford in the centre and Connor hasnt there can be no doubt on his few performances as a centre that Connor is a far better option than Griffin and deserves to keep his place.
Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:12 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Fully agree. Both bring something different to the team and have played a full part in another Top 3 finish and successful Challenge Cup campaign.
Skirted around the topic
you have not answered the subject question Mrs B
Connor or Griffin
|