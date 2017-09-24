WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Connor OR Griffin

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Connor OR Griffin

Post a reply
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 4:26 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4806
after a slow start Griffin imo has been a good signing, runs hard and straight and his tackling has improved, big lad to boot, connor offers something different as does tuime, glad we got all 3
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:06 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1739
ccs wrote:
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.

He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.

They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.

Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.


Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.
I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.
Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.
At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.
Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:44 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2816
bonaire wrote:
Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.
You said "he hardly breaks any tackles", I found that rather surprising, so I checked it out.
You appear to be supporting your claims that Griffin is a poor signing by making statements which are clearly untrue.
Nothing new there, I guess.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, fosdyke99, jimmys sidestep, oooh Gravy!, Panda92, paperboy, pepos, Raggytash, Steve0, supersuperfc, tommyfinn and 345 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,9912,88376,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
20
- 26FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
26
- 28SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
60
- 0NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
21
- 20YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
32
- 12LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM