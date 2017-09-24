ccs wrote: You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.



He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.

Not what I would call poor.



They are both contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.



Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.

Suggest you start watching games rather than throwing stats around.The post subject is Connor or Griffin.I didnt start it only responded as several have.I am not saying Connor is a world beater because he scored three tries my posts have always been that Griffin has been a disappointing signing.Dropped by Radford at one stage as he was so poor but i agree his recent performances have been better but on the question of Connor or Griffin at right centre most agree they would rather have Connor.At best if fit Griffin will take a bench spot for Leeds.Still maintain his best position is possibly in the secong row.