|
BESTY
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2451
|
ccs wrote:
I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother.
I've never noticed him doing anything to wind people up but he obviously does. I spoke to him recently and asked him what he'd said to wind Burrow up the other week. He said he didn't know, he said there'd been a few words earlier in the game and he just lost it when he'd laughed at him as he handed him off.
I'm all for it personally as long as it doesn't affect his own game.
|
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:15 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7136
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
I think it depends on what to expect from the opposition. If its an up the middle tough forward battle then I think Griffin would get the nod.
If its expected to be an open game (like it would be against Cas) then Conner all day long
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4805
|
lucky we have 3 good centres atm, I like griffin but the way connor played last night its a tough call, great position to be in,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1201
Location: Rodley, West Riding
|
|
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 1291
Location: In the jungle wars of 65.
|
I know we've got options in the back row but I wonder whether Griff' would make a decent second row ? Brett Delaney of Leeds springs to mind; signed as a centre, ended up in the back row.
|
A wise man once told me, "Any hole is a goal".
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1738
|
Largeparts wrote:
I know we've got options in the back row but I wonder whether Griff' would make a decent second row ? Brett Delaney of Leeds springs to mind; signed as a centre, ended up in the back row.
Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.
That said i still maintain Griffin can do an impact job in the second row coming off the bench.He is big and strong which is useful against a tiring defence.
If fit for Friday i expect he will take the bench spot from Fash.
Said it all season so a no brainer for me Connor.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:45 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1874
Location: East stand!
|
bonaire wrote:
Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.
Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.
Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.
That said i still maintain Griffin can do an impact job in the second row coming off the bench.He is big and strong which is useful against a tiring defence.
If fit for Friday i expect he will take the bench spot from Fash.
Said it all season so a no brainer for me Connor.
Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 745
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to
Fastest back?
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1738
|
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to
Sorry Josh
I think you need specsavers.Griffin is far from our fastest back in fact id back Talanoa against him in a foot race.
yes he lacks guile,has no footwork at all just runs straight and tries to use his strength and power and for a big man hardly breaks any tackles.
His try return is poor and in my opinion a disappointing signing.
His brother is a second row as you will know and that could well be his best position in our team coming off the bench.
He came off the bench ( forget the game) and had a brief spell in the second row and looked effective running at a tiring defence.
Dont think you get many in agreement that Griffin is our fastest back barring Shaul.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 3:29 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2815
|
bonaire wrote:
Sorry Josh
I think you need specsavers.Griffin is far from our fastest back in fact id back Talanoa against him in a foot race.
yes he lacks guile,has no footwork at all just runs straight and tries to use his strength and power and for a big man hardly breaks any tackles.
His try return is poor and in my opinion a disappointing signing.
You've been telling us all season what a poor signing Griffin is, with monotonous regularity.
He's made more tackle busts, fewer errors, twice as many metres, fewer missed tackles and more clean breaks than Conner.
Not what I would call poor.
They are both
contributing to the teams success this season, I like Connor, but one hat-trick doesn't make him into a world beater.
Some people seem to forget that we have a squad of players, and it's not just about this season, this time next year there could well be more gaps to fill.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, Cardiff_05, FrEaK-HullFC, oooh Gravy!, pepos, Prof W, shane A, skoot, yorksguy1865 and 236 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,929
|2,462
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|