ccs wrote: I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother.

I've never noticed him doing anything to wind people up but he obviously does. I spoke to him recently and asked him what he'd said to wind Burrow up the other week. He said he didn't know, he said there'd been a few words earlier in the game and he just lost it when he'd laughed at him as he handed him off.



I'm all for it personally as long as it doesn't affect his own game.

I think it depends on what to expect from the opposition. If its an up the middle tough forward battle then I think Griffin would get the nod.



If its expected to be an open game (like it would be against Cas) then Conner all day long

lucky we have 3 good centres atm, I like griffin but the way connor played last night its a tough call, great position to be in,

Connor Australia bound in February 2018.

I know we've got options in the back row but I wonder whether Griff' would make a decent second row ? Brett Delaney of Leeds springs to mind; signed as a centre, ended up in the back row.



Largeparts wrote: I know we've got options in the back row but I wonder whether Griff' would make a decent second row ? Brett Delaney of Leeds springs to mind; signed as a centre, ended up in the back row.



Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.

Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.

Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.

That said i still maintain Griffin can do an impact job in the second row coming off the bench.He is big and strong which is useful against a tiring defence.

If fit for Friday i expect he will take the bench spot from Fash.

Said it all season so a no brainer for me Connor.

bonaire wrote: Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.

Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.

Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.

That said i still maintain Griffin can do an impact job in the second row coming off the bench.He is big and strong which is useful against a tiring defence.

If fit for Friday i expect he will take the bench spot from Fash.

Said it all season so a no brainer for me Connor.



Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to



airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to

Fastest back?



airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Rubbish. Imo . Nothing about Griffin shouts 2nd row. Yet you say he lacks guile footwork or pace for a centre yet is our fastest back barring Shaul by a lot. and only player who'd of scored that try v hudds prior to



Sorry Josh



I think you need specsavers.Griffin is far from our fastest back in fact id back Talanoa against him in a foot race.

yes he lacks guile,has no footwork at all just runs straight and tries to use his strength and power and for a big man hardly breaks any tackles.

His try return is poor and in my opinion a disappointing signing.

His brother is a second row as you will know and that could well be his best position in our team coming off the bench.

He came off the bench ( forget the game) and had a brief spell in the second row and looked effective running at a tiring defence.

Sorry Josh

I think you need specsavers.Griffin is far from our fastest back in fact id back Talanoa against him in a foot race.

yes he lacks guile,has no footwork at all just runs straight and tries to use his strength and power and for a big man hardly breaks any tackles.

His try return is poor and in my opinion a disappointing signing.

His brother is a second row as you will know and that could well be his best position in our team coming off the bench.

He came off the bench ( forget the game) and had a brief spell in the second row and looked effective running at a tiring defence.

Dont think you get many in agreement that Griffin is our fastest back barring Shaul.

