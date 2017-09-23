Largeparts wrote: I know we've got options in the back row but I wonder whether Griff' would make a decent second row ? Brett Delaney of Leeds springs to mind; signed as a centre, ended up in the back row.

Thats where i think he will end up but he needs to up his work rate and work on his tackling.Doesnt have the guile,footwork,or pace for a centre.Connor is not the fastest thing on two legs but has a football brain,great hands,can step, and pass a good ball with ease.That said i still maintain Griffin can do an impact job in the second row coming off the bench.He is big and strong which is useful against a tiring defence.If fit for Friday i expect he will take the bench spot from Fash.Said it all season so a no brainer for me Connor.