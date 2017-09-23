WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Connor OR Griffin

Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:05 am
BESTY
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2451
ccs wrote:
I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother.

I've never noticed him doing anything to wind people up but he obviously does. I spoke to him recently and asked him what he'd said to wind Burrow up the other week. He said he didn't know, he said there'd been a few words earlier in the game and he just lost it when he'd laughed at him as he handed him off.

I'm all for it personally as long as it doesn't affect his own game.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:15 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7134
Location: Here there and everywhere
I think it depends on what to expect from the opposition. If its an up the middle tough forward battle then I think Griffin would get the nod.

If its expected to be an open game (like it would be against Cas) then Conner all day long
