ccs wrote: I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother.

I've never noticed him doing anything to wind people up but he obviously does. I spoke to him recently and asked him what he'd said to wind Burrow up the other week. He said he didn't know, he said there'd been a few words earlier in the game and he just lost it when he'd laughed at him as he handed him off.I'm all for it personally as long as it doesn't affect his own game.