Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:43 am
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4948
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
For me its a no brainer, one player has the x factor, is exciting and can step into the halfs if needed, the other is not a bad player but considering his size is missing that X factor that seperates normal players from the special ones

Conner has to start from now on
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:51 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25106
Location: West Yorkshire
Connor's a real talent, with the sort of competitive niggle we've not had in years. Needs a contract extension IMO. I like Griffin, think he's been carrying an injury most of the year though.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:15 am
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1146
Location: Inside my own head
Connor definitely, quickly becoming one of my favourite players.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:21 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1873
Location: East stand!
7
Sebasteeno wrote:
For me its a no brainer, one player has the x factor, is exciting and can step into the halfs if needed, the other is not a bad player but considering his size is missing that X factor that seperates normal players from the special ones

Conner has to start from now on


Depends what you want vs the team you play..both bring different things
Barring Shaul who's long rangers and nature of being a full back give him big numbers Griffin is our number 1 metre man. Averages over 9 a carry. With a quick play the benefit to houghton shaul etc is massive. In some games youll want that. Vs a team like Cas I'd like Connors smarts. But I could understand Griffin playing vs Leeds. Horses for courses etc
I'll be happy however Radders goes. Not a bad position to be in
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:23 am
BESTY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2449
Connor, very tidy and intelligent player who is ultra competitive. Potential game breaker and another player that makes opposing defences have to think a bit more, him and Kelly down the right channel look very slick.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:25 am
handbrake
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 06, 2002 7:57 pm
Posts: 460
Location: leeds
Balance of team is so much better with Connor in the centre.

Griffin runs strong and makes good yards but so does most of the rest of the team.

Connor has creativity, something that remains our weakest point.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:17 am
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14907
Connor for me as well, we have plenty of big blokes to do what Griffin can do, though I do think Griffin has improved loads this season.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:14 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17515
Mrs Barista wrote:
Connor's a real talent, with the sort of competitive niggle we've not had in years. Needs a contract extension IMO. I like Griffin, think he's been carrying an injury most of the year though.


That's how I see it. Connor is the sort of player all sides need. Aside from his undoubted talent he is a bit of a wind-up merchant. There were some hilariously angry tweets about him last night from supporters of other clubs.

I like Griffin and I think he's has a role to play at Hull but we are lucky as it stands to have a fit squad so for me it has to be an unchanged XVII next weekend. who knows at some point we might see Connor and Griffin as a centre/wing partnership.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:20 am
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2812
I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother.
Re: Connor OR Griffin
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:21 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18171
Location: Back in Hull.
Got to be Connor and I quite like Griffin, but he has the X factor and is a better defender, I'm not sure Griffin would have scored those try's Connor did last night.

Hopefully his performance has played his way into the 13, as he is wasted on the bench.

Griffin a good back up for the backs though,don't see a place for him on the bench either, lasts nights bench is our strongest IMO.

