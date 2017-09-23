Got to be Connor and I quite like Griffin, but he has the X factor and is a better defender, I'm not sure Griffin would have scored those try's Connor did last night.
Hopefully his performance has played his way into the 13, as he is wasted on the bench.
Griffin a good back up for the backs though,don't see a place for him on the bench either, lasts nights bench is our strongest IMO.
|