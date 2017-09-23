(Website)

Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Sebasteeno

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm

Posts: 4948

Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew

For me its a no brainer, one player has the x factor, is exciting and can step into the halfs if needed, the other is not a bad player but considering his size is missing that X factor that seperates normal players from the special ones



Conner has to start from now on Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25106

Location: West Yorkshire

Connor's a real talent, with the sort of competitive niggle we've not had in years. Needs a contract extension IMO. I like Griffin, think he's been carrying an injury most of the year though. yorksguy1865

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm

Posts: 1146

Location: Inside my own head

Connor definitely, quickly becoming one of my favourite players. airliebird,runninglate!

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm

Posts: 1873

Location: East stand!

7 Sebasteeno wrote: For me its a no brainer, one player has the x factor, is exciting and can step into the halfs if needed, the other is not a bad player but considering his size is missing that X factor that seperates normal players from the special ones



Conner has to start from now on



Depends what you want vs the team you play..both bring different things

Barring Shaul who's long rangers and nature of being a full back give him big numbers Griffin is our number 1 metre man. Averages over 9 a carry. With a quick play the benefit to houghton shaul etc is massive. In some games youll want that. Vs a team like Cas I'd like Connors smarts. But I could understand Griffin playing vs Leeds. Horses for courses etc

I'll be happy however Radders goes. Not a bad position to be in Depends what you want vs the team you play..both bring different thingsBarring Shaul who's long rangers and nature of being a full back give him big numbers Griffin is our number 1 metre man. Averages over 9 a carry. With a quick play the benefit to houghton shaul etc is massive. In some games youll want that. Vs a team like Cas I'd like Connors smarts. But I could understand Griffin playing vs Leeds. Horses for courses etcI'll be happy however Radders goes. Not a bad position to be in "never looking back,always looking forward" BESTY Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am

Posts: 2449

Connor, very tidy and intelligent player who is ultra competitive. Potential game breaker and another player that makes opposing defences have to think a bit more, him and Kelly down the right channel look very slick. easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C." handbrake Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Aug 06, 2002 7:57 pm

Posts: 460

Location: leeds

Balance of team is so much better with Connor in the centre.



Griffin runs strong and makes good yards but so does most of the rest of the team.



Connor has creativity, something that remains our weakest point. UllFC

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm

Posts: 14907

Connor for me as well, we have plenty of big blokes to do what Griffin can do, though I do think Griffin has improved loads this season. ComeOnYouUll

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am

Posts: 17515

Mrs Barista wrote: Connor's a real talent, with the sort of competitive niggle we've not had in years. Needs a contract extension IMO. I like Griffin, think he's been carrying an injury most of the year though.



That's how I see it. Connor is the sort of player all sides need. Aside from his undoubted talent he is a bit of a wind-up merchant. There were some hilariously angry tweets about him last night from supporters of other clubs.



I like Griffin and I think he's has a role to play at Hull but we are lucky as it stands to have a fit squad so for me it has to be an unchanged XVII next weekend. who knows at some point we might see Connor and Griffin as a centre/wing partnership. That's how I see it. Connor is the sort of player all sides need. Aside from his undoubted talent he is a bit of a wind-up merchant. There were some hilariously angry tweets about him last night from supporters of other clubs.I like Griffin and I think he's has a role to play at Hull but we are lucky as it stands to have a fit squad so for me it has to be an unchanged XVII next weekend. who knows at some point we might see Connor and Griffin as a centre/wing partnership. ccs Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm

Posts: 2812

I think Connor needs to cut back on his winding up of the opposition, or one day it'll get him into real bother. Dave K. 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am

Posts: 18171

Location: Back in Hull.

Got to be Connor and I quite like Griffin, but he has the X factor and is a better defender, I'm not sure Griffin would have scored those try's Connor did last night.



Hopefully his performance has played his way into the 13, as he is wasted on the bench.



Griffin a good back up for the backs though,don't see a place for him on the bench either, lasts nights bench is our strongest IMO. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, ant1, B&WFAN, bellyboy, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, fosdyke99, HFC Boy, Homenaway, jimmys sidestep, Tinkerman23 and 330 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,193 2,532 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























