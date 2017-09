7

Sebasteeno wrote: For me its a no brainer, one player has the x factor, is exciting and can step into the halfs if needed, the other is not a bad player but considering his size is missing that X factor that seperates normal players from the special ones



Conner has to start from now on

Depends what you want vs the team you play..both bring different thingsBarring Shaul who's long rangers and nature of being a full back give him big numbers Griffin is our number 1 metre man. Averages over 9 a carry. With a quick play the benefit to houghton shaul etc is massive. In some games youll want that. Vs a team like Cas I'd like Connors smarts. But I could understand Griffin playing vs Leeds. Horses for courses etcI'll be happy however Radders goes. Not a bad position to be in