Tbf, it was always gonna be cas he signed for, a coach who started off his career, a team as close to home as you can get and a team of young, hungry players he can easily fit in with.
Not worked out too badly, though when the goings good, he’s good, when the going gets hard.... well..
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Tbf, it was always gonna be cas he signed for, a coach who started off his career, a team as close to home as you can get and a team of young, hungry players he can easily fit in with.
Not worked out too badly, though when the goings good, he’s good, when the going gets hard.... well..
I think in Zak's case it's more when his life is good, he's good... he could still implode at anytime.
He could win man of steel for the next 3 years on the bounce and it wouldn't change the fact that he blew it big time at Leeds and also at his chance at the NRL. Only Zak is accountable for that.
Shame really.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:13 am
Fantastic again from big mitch last night.
16 carrys,166 meters,a massive 10.38 meters a carry and 30 tackles. All against what many consider the best forward pack in the league.
Absolutely quality player.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:47 am
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Absolutely quality player.
This^^.
He always stick his hand up when we need it, much in the way Walmsley does for Saints. I also suspect he'll help bring the younger props on more than some of the others in the pack.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:28 pm
Omar Little wrote:
I think in Zak's case it's more when his life is good, he's good... he could still implode at anytime.
He could win man of steel for the next 3 years on the bounce and it wouldn't change the fact that he blew it big time at Leeds and also at his chance at the NRL. Only Zak is accountable for that.
Shame really.
Only a week ago I poster this
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:50 pm
Omar Little wrote:
I think in Zak's case it's more when his life is good, he's good... he could still implode at anytime.
He could win man of steel for the next 3 years on the bounce and it wouldn't change the fact that he blew it big time at Leeds and also at his chance at the NRL. Only Zak is accountable for that.
Shame really.
Winner of most prescient post of my entire time on Southstander...
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:35 pm
Highbury Rhino wrote:
Winner of most prescient post of my entire time on Southstander...
And you, my friend, are the winner of most sycophantic post.
Hardly rocket science was it?
People have been saying on here since he left us it's only a matter of time...
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:54 am
son of headingley wrote:
And you, my friend, are the winner of most sycophantic post.
Hardly rocket science was it?
People have been saying on here since he left us it's only a matter of time...
It was good timing tho wasn't it
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:20 pm
I thought it was arguably the best performance by a forward in a GF. Any other year, he'd have probably been MOTM
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:29 pm
Though that Singleton had a out standing game.
