Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Tbf, it was always gonna be cas he signed for, a coach who started off his career, a team as close to home as you can get and a team of young, hungry players he can easily fit in with.



Not worked out too badly, though when the goings good, he’s good, when the going gets hard.... well..

I think in Zak's case it's more when his life is good, he's good... he could still implode at anytime.He could win man of steel for the next 3 years on the bounce and it wouldn't change the fact that he blew it big time at Leeds and also at his chance at the NRL. Only Zak is accountable for that.Shame really.