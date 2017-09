leedsnsouths wrote: If he is available then we should be throwing everything at Walmsley, we must have some space on the cap and he would be perfect for us.



Imagine Parcell and Walmsley working together, add Cuthbertson and opposition middle forwards would be terrified to face us



If Cas sign him then they just about guarantee their place in the playoffs for the next 3/4 years, so even if they bottle it this year they will have plenty more chances at winning the GF

What's the deal with Walmsley? Does he want back to Yorkshire for personal reasons, obviously he recently had a child.Surely saints will be desperate to keep him and regardless of current form etc saints to cas would historically be a backward career move (apologies to any lurking Cas fans but it's pretty hard to argue that saints aren't a uch bigger club)