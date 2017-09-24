mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am

Posts: 69



Dont think anybody is criticising hetherington for signing ferres.Myself and ghost have both said we were happy with it and thought he was a good buy at the time. The fact that he's turned out to be an awful signing so far isnt a criticism of hetherington,its a chance you take when you sign anybody. The player we signed was a quality super league and international second row who was coming off the back of an impressive series against the kiwis. Hethrington done well to get him in.



The player who showed up was an ijury prone,penalty machine who seems to think personal conditioning is optional for a professional athlete. Thats on ferres not hetherington. TOMCAT

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm

Posts: 1732

Location: Happy Valley

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: Dont think anybody is criticising hetherington for signing ferres.Myself and ghost have both said we were happy with it and thought he was a good buy at the time. The fact that he's turned out to be an awful signing so far isnt a criticism of hetherington,its a chance you take when you sign anybody. The player we signed was a quality super league and international second row who was coming off the back of an impressive series against the kiwis. Hethrington done well to get him in.



The player who showed up was an ijury prone,penalty machine who seems to think personal conditioning is optional for a professional athlete. Thats on ferres not hetherington.



Then we are in agreement Then we are in agreement mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am

Posts: 69

TOMCAT wrote: Then we are in agreement

Indeed we are Indeed we are rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1620

Ferres as been awfull, Delaney has been a great signing, but is busted, JJB mind will body won't too many mistakes and penalties. Singleton average, we can't carry this amount of dead wood we need two-three players to freshen up, at least one should be a prop, we should bust the bank for walmsely justbthe type of player we need, and two new back rowers. Or one stepping up from academy.

Cuthbo Garbut mullally are all keepers for me, Galloway unfortunately injured long term. Oledski should punch through next year and hopefully project ormanroyd can make the step up. Only one of JJB Delaney ferres should be kept. And delebay is crock and ferres us crap, Jjb in short spells. Emagdnim13

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm

Posts: 672

Hoping next year we see Ferres fighting fit and a less banged up Cuthbertson and maybe even Galloway playing more than a handful.

Delaney and JJB are physically done and Ablett isn't getting younger. We need to look now so we don't end up with patch jobs like hooker the last few years or the half back issue we now have.



If Walmsley is available we should be doing our best to get him. "Blasphemy is a victimless crime" Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8733

Location: Leeds

Walmsley has signed for Cas. King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8269

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I'd say we definitely need another forward in for next year. Otherwise the risk of us having an injury-prone decrepit pack next season AND having to replace a bunch of forwards the following off season is huge. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Rammer and 74 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,180 740 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























