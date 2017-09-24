WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mitch Garbutt

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | Mitch Garbutt

Post a reply
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:18 am
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 69
Dont think anybody is criticising hetherington for signing ferres.Myself and ghost have both said we were happy with it and thought he was a good buy at the time. The fact that he's turned out to be an awful signing so far isnt a criticism of hetherington,its a chance you take when you sign anybody. The player we signed was a quality super league and international second row who was coming off the back of an impressive series against the kiwis. Hethrington done well to get him in.

The player who showed up was an ijury prone,penalty machine who seems to think personal conditioning is optional for a professional athlete. Thats on ferres not hetherington.
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:18 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1732
Location: Happy Valley
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Dont think anybody is criticising hetherington for signing ferres.Myself and ghost have both said we were happy with it and thought he was a good buy at the time. The fact that he's turned out to be an awful signing so far isnt a criticism of hetherington,its a chance you take when you sign anybody. The player we signed was a quality super league and international second row who was coming off the back of an impressive series against the kiwis. Hethrington done well to get him in.

The player who showed up was an ijury prone,penalty machine who seems to think personal conditioning is optional for a professional athlete. Thats on ferres not hetherington.


Then we are in agreement :thumb:
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:34 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 69
TOMCAT wrote:
Then we are in agreement :thumb:

Indeed we are :thumb:
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:08 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1620
Ferres as been awfull, Delaney has been a great signing, but is busted, JJB mind will body won't too many mistakes and penalties. Singleton average, we can't carry this amount of dead wood we need two-three players to freshen up, at least one should be a prop, we should bust the bank for walmsely justbthe type of player we need, and two new back rowers. Or one stepping up from academy.
Cuthbo Garbut mullally are all keepers for me, Galloway unfortunately injured long term. Oledski should punch through next year and hopefully project ormanroyd can make the step up. Only one of JJB Delaney ferres should be kept. And delebay is crock and ferres us crap, Jjb in short spells.
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:18 pm
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 672
Hoping next year we see Ferres fighting fit and a less banged up Cuthbertson and maybe even Galloway playing more than a handful.
Delaney and JJB are physically done and Ablett isn't getting younger. We need to look now so we don't end up with patch jobs like hooker the last few years or the half back issue we now have.

If Walmsley is available we should be doing our best to get him.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:44 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8733
Location: Leeds
Walmsley has signed for Cas.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, captaincaveman, Charlie Sheen, fc-eaststander, SmokeyTA, themightynortherner, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,1651,30276,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM