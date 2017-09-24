WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mitch Garbutt

Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:18 am
Dont think anybody is criticising hetherington for signing ferres.Myself and ghost have both said we were happy with it and thought he was a good buy at the time. The fact that he's turned out to be an awful signing so far isnt a criticism of hetherington,its a chance you take when you sign anybody. The player we signed was a quality super league and international second row who was coming off the back of an impressive series against the kiwis. Hethrington done well to get him in.

The player who showed up was an ijury prone,penalty machine who seems to think personal conditioning is optional for a professional athlete. Thats on ferres not hetherington.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:18 pm
Then we are in agreement :thumb:
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:34 pm
Then we are in agreement :thumb:

Indeed we are :thumb:
