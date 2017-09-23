WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Mitch Garbutt

Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:28 am
mattsrhinos1978

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 64
Just want to mention what a great season i think big mitch has had this year and also get others opinions on him??

I personally think he's one of the very best props in super league and dosnt get the recognition he deserves. He's averaged 141 running meters and 22 tackles a game this season and averages 8.32 meters a carry which leads all props and second rows in super league with over 100 carrys.

He's 28 now and i think we'l see him get even better over the next 3 or 4 year.
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:04 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1618
Yep great player, also mullally gets stick, but he has improved out of site from last year and over the course of the season.
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:41 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5465
Location: Hill Valley
spot on OP. Iv'e always said he is under rated by many on here and very valuable to us, we really miss his yardage when he is not playing.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:58 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8723
Location: LDZ
Only him + Cuthbertson worth keeping from our prop department.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:21 pm
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13883
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
rollin thunder wrote:
Yep great player, also mullally gets stick, but he has improved out of site from last year and over the course of the season.

Agree with this. Think Mullally always adds something when he comes on
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:15 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 346
Hes missed too many games for me to say hes had a great season.
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:55 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20391
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
mullally has really kicked on lately. trouble is him and singleton are good 4th choice props. the players you really value in a salary capped sport. a modern day danny ward or ryan bailey. we lack a really top prop.
given alex walmsley was given permission to speak to cas we should go all out for him. but that would mean spending money
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:14 am
The Ghost of '99
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 342
Location: Desperation Island
Leeds haven't shown much reluctance to spend money before though. The ~£125k for Brett Ferres last year is one of the largest transfer fees of recent times.

There is something of a myth that because Hetherington is a tough negotiator (some might question that given the Ferres deal but it seemed a good one at the time) that he won't invest anything in bringing players in. Driving a hard bargain is different to doing nothing at all.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:04 am
mattsrhinos1978

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 64
Is that what we payed for ferres? my god,what a bad signing he's been,but like ghost says was happy at the time.

Garbutts played 21 of 30 league games so its not too bad.
Re: Player | Mitch Garbutt
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:36 am
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1731
Location: Happy Valley
Even if we did pay £125K, I don't think that was a mistake by GH. More often than not, especially when we were performing poorly, GH is critiscised for not putting his hand in his pocket. Whilst at this point in time Ferres hasn't been worth the money, he always looked great at Shudds when he played against us. An injury, subsequent poor off season and a certain, how to put it delicately? lack of fitness. mitigate against saying he was a bad signing. But if he / the club, don't get him fit this close season and we don't see the contribution from him that I still believe he is capable of, then he will have been a costly failure. But still not one I would criticise GH for.

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bullseye, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Jrrhino, Loyal Leeds Fan, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 272 guests

