Even if we did pay £125K, I don't think that was a mistake by GH. More often than not, especially when we were performing poorly, GH is critiscised for not putting his hand in his pocket. Whilst at this point in time Ferres hasn't been worth the money, he always looked great at Shudds when he played against us. An injury, subsequent poor off season and a certain, how to put it delicately? lack of fitness. mitigate against saying he was a bad signing. But if he / the club, don't get him fit this close season and we don't see the contribution from him that I still believe he is capable of, then he will have been a costly failure. But still not one I would criticise GH for.