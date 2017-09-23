Just want to mention what a great season i think big mitch has had this year and also get others opinions on him??



I personally think he's one of the very best props in super league and dosnt get the recognition he deserves. He's averaged 141 running meters and 22 tackles a game this season and averages 8.32 meters a carry which leads all props and second rows in super league with over 100 carrys.



He's 28 now and i think we'l see him get even better over the next 3 or 4 year.