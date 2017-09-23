WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch garbutt

Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:28 am
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 61
Just want to mention what a great season i think big mitch has had this year and also get others opinions on him??

I personally think he's one of the very best props in super league and dosnt get the recognition he deserves. He's averaged 141 running meters and 22 tackles a game this season and averages 8.32 meters a carry which leads all props and second rows in super league with over 100 carrys.

He's 28 now and i think we'l see him get even better over the next 3 or 4 year.
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:04 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1618
Yep great player, also mullally gets stick, but he has improved out of site from last year and over the course of the season.
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:41 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5464
Location: Hill Valley
spot on OP. Iv'e always said he is under rated by many on here and very valuable to us, we really miss his yardage when he is not playing.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Mitch garbutt
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:58 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8722
Location: LDZ
Only him + Cuthbertson worth keeping from our prop department.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Users browsing this forum: Carlotti, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, freddyfox73, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Loyal Leeds Fan, Seth, shauney, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, takethetwo, taxi4stevesmith, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 200 guests

