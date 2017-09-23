WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Michaels step aside

The Michaels step aside
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:05 am
freddies wig
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006
Posts: 2299
Location: surrey
Messrs Steele and Riley have resigned from the board. Thanks for all you’ve done guys and I’m sure we’ll see you at The Shay next season.

Now, what’s going on on the board of directors now then....
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Re: The Michaels step aside
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:14 am
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010
Posts: 2541
A big thank you to both of the Michael's for the massive contribution of time, effort and financial support at BOD level for so many years.

Everything has to come to an end but not them still be Fax fans. :thumb:
Re: The Michaels step aside
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:32 am
Encouraged
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009
Posts: 294
Location: The sweet little hollow of Shayland where new dawns are slowly unfolding.
Can we have a very wealthy addition now please?
We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.
Re: The Michaels step aside
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:24 am
Dbvada
Joined: Mon May 02, 2016
Posts: 140
Unlike some other directors we have have had at various times these two have been totally selfless in their commitment to Fax.

Without the hard work and financial contribution of Michael Steele over a number of years (but financially especially in the last 12 months) we would probably have no club now. Mike Riley has been a long term director who has contributed time, energy and money to ensure the club continues. They deserve every supporters thanks for their efforts and will be greatly missed.

Going forward we need to be financially self-dependent and not expect people to put their hand in their pockets. Whilst the club has a number of experienced staff and volunteers we are now almost totally reliant on Mark Moore in the director capacity to ensure we operate properly. I hope that he can encourage others of quality and experience to join him on the Board as he will need help.

