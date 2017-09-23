Unlike some other directors we have have had at various times these two have been totally selfless in their commitment to Fax.
Without the hard work and financial contribution of Michael Steele over a number of years (but financially especially in the last 12 months) we would probably have no club now. Mike Riley has been a long term director who has contributed time, energy and money to ensure the club continues. They deserve every supporters thanks for their efforts and will be greatly missed.
Going forward we need to be financially self-dependent and not expect people to put their hand in their pockets. Whilst the club has a number of experienced staff and volunteers we are now almost totally reliant on Mark Moore in the director capacity to ensure we operate properly. I hope that he can encourage others of quality and experience to join him on the Board as he will need help.