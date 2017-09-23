freddies wig

Free-scoring winger



Messrs Steele and Riley have resigned from the board. Thanks for all you’ve done guys and I’m sure we’ll see you at The Shay next season.



Everything has to come to an end but not them still be Fax fans. A big thank you to both of the Michael's for the massive contribution of time, effort and financial support at BOD level for so many years.Everything has to come to an end but not them still be Fax fans. Encouraged

Can we have a very wealthy addition now please? We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.



Unlike some other directors we have have had at various times these two have been totally selfless in their commitment to Fax.



Without the hard work and financial contribution of Michael Steele over a number of years (but financially especially in the last 12 months) we would probably have no club now. Mike Riley has been a long term director who has contributed time, energy and money to ensure the club continues. They deserve every supporters thanks for their efforts and will be greatly missed.



