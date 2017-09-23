WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - travel warning

travel warning
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:13 am
major road works in the Centre of wakey I'd turn off on the m62 at oulton / stanley junction and use the new relief road to get to the ground
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:31 am
Yes. Much quicker that way now
Next exit on M62 after M1.
Straghtroad all the way to Belle By.
