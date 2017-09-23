WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG venue

MPG venue
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1014
ColD wrote:
ST holders will get an option to buy before general sale



Correct
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:39 pm
JackDiggle
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 145
Probably worth having the 25/1 for tonight’s draw as insurance for the journey to Perpignan.
Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:56 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2992
Location: LEYTH
JackDiggle wrote:
Probably worth having the 25/1 for tonight’s draw as insurance for the journey to Perpignan.


Good point. Stick 20 smackers on it. Lose and it's like paying £40 for a ticket next week, win and it's £500 and a trip to Cats paid for. :D
