Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:31 pm
peanut
Strong-running second rower

Am I correct in thinking that who ever loses tomorrow will be at the LSV for the MPG, and that the only way we will be away is if it ends in a draw?
The Independant wrote:
We might as well drop this pretence that visiting teams are touring Britain and accept it for what it is – touring Leigh.
Re: MPG venue
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:32 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member

peanut wrote:
Am I correct in thinking that who ever loses tomorrow will be at the LSV for the MPG, and that the only way we will be away is if it ends in a draw?


Yes. 8)
Re: MPG venue
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:32 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

peanut wrote:
Am I correct in thinking that who ever loses tomorrow will be at the LSV for the MPG, and that the only way we will be away is if it ends in a draw?



LSV unavailable due to a prior booking :(
Re: MPG venue
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:34 pm
joanne callotte
Silver RLFANS Member

ColD wrote:
LSV unavailable due to a prior booking :(

Got to be joking............
Re: MPG venue
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:40 pm
kiwileyther
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

YES. I would say hes joking. Never been mentioned before, so why now.

