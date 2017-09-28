Danril wrote:
I don't think it has been a great season for us or the sport generally. Fartown did well to recover from a terrible start and credit must go to Stone for that. I think the Ridyard signing worked well because he complemented Brough and took some pressure off his kicking game. However we are fragile in terms of team spirit as shown by the way we finished. We have no leader, still, and we make some weird signings off the pitch and decisions both off and on it.
Why did we sign Ormsby for example? Why? He is not good enough and it was crystal clear when he was at Warrington. I can't fathom what prompted that. There is no justification. We could have a squad of 13 and I'd not sign Ormsby. I'm not sure why we have signed Rankin for the next 3 years to be honest. Where will he play next year if Mamo is fit? In the halves? He doesn't complement Brough's game IMO. We need to utilise our quota spots on stars. Rankin is solid, for sure. Is he a star? A standout? Essential to the team?
Why is Smith rumoured to be leaving? When he has played he has done well IMO and I'm struggling to see why he hasn't had more of a chance when you look at some of the others that have gotten in and then not played well. We are only ever linked with Championship players at best and last season the bulk of our incomings came from there. As a club the ambition is gone. I can't really blame Ken for that but I feel that the stars we are/were aiming for are just out of reach full stop and not just for us but for all clubs apart from 3 or 4. No club is going to average 10k+ aside from the big cities like Leeds & Hull and then clubs like Wigan. Not the way the game is being run from the top at the moment
Then we have RL generally. The game is being run into the ground by the people at the top. Not enough refs so we throw in young kids who are easily swayed. No decent sponsorship. No publicity. Wood literally stealing his exorbitant wage - a wage which is completely unjustifiable and doubtless much more than the sponsorship he is meant to be part of bringing in. Who decided that wage? Where is the performance management on these people? They're not performing!
The play is generally dull across the board now and gamesmanship is at an all time high. It's just not as entertaining as it used to be. Cas & Hull are probably the two faves for the GF but in my opinion are the two of the teams that indulge in gamesmanship the most. Screaming at the ref with arms out looking for penalties etc.
The TV coverage is so negative. Cummins regularly gives a different video ref decision to the video ref. How many times have you heard "He's got that wrong..." on the commentary?
The ticket deal for next season is a great one. Again. But I'm hesitating. I know that next season we will, like this, more often than not get sent a ref that is out of his depth (not his fault) because Wood wants to keep himself jowls deep in pies rather than actually do his job and promote or improve the games standing. Will we be playing Friday? Sunday? Thursday? Who knows. Who cares. I'll probably buy the ticket, as last year, out of loyalty to Ken. My losses are a drop in the ocean compared to his. But I don't wait for a season to start any more. I wait for it to end!
The game needs some changes at the top. It need some proper leadership and some new life injecting into it.
A clearly very heartfelt post Danril. I also agree with much of what you have said about how the game is going.
Eorl did confirm to someone on social media this week that fridays will be game day.