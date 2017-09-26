Post a reply



brearley84 wrote: two props are incoming, one from salford and one from bradford.



If it's Roche he isn't a prop. More of a steady backrower. Not as good as Clough or Ferguson IMO.

Pundits already giving their views on next season. We are going to be in the bottom four apparently- that's regardless of any signings we may/may not make it seems.

jools wrote: A note on Nathan Mason. Been looking through some old videos- looks to me like Nathan has stalled under Rick Stone.

When he was starting to get some game time He looked up for it and enthusiastic- was really showing some promise and playing and developing well. Then Rick came and he got dropped, perhaps as a young player he's been poorly managed.



mason has been injured and that has set him back from the last article i read about him

Sat with Nathan at the dinner last week as we sponsor him. It was blindingly obvious he is suffering from a lack of game time, the dual reg with a club like Oldham does not work and a compulsory reserve grade for all Super League clubs is needed if overall standards are going to improve brearley84

can look at how you want... blame stone for mason not progressing



or praise stone for macintosh, leeming, dickinson, obrien progressing and also giving simpson another chance to prove himself with a year deal...

brearley84 wrote: can look at how you want... blame stone for mason not progressing



or praise stone for macintosh, leeming, dickinson, obrien progressing and also giving simpson another chance to prove himself with a year deal...



Can do both surely???

Has obrien progressed or was he already a decent player?

How much did Chris Thorman have into the impact of the backs? Or indeed those through the academy. What works for one doesn't work for all.

jools wrote: Can do both surely???



Without wanting to misquote, I think Brearley was also alluding to the fact that there have been plenty opportunities for young players to progress. There comes a point where the player also has to take responsibility.



Without wanting to misquote, I think Brearley was also alluding to the fact that there have been plenty opportunities for young players to progress. There comes a point where the player also has to take responsibility.

If he ain't good enough, he ain't good enough.

GiantMisterE wrote: Without wanting to misquote, I think Brearley was also alluding to the fact that there have been plenty opportunities for young players to progress. There comes a point where the player also has to take responsibility.



If he ain't good enough, he ain't good enough.



jools wrote: Pundits already giving their views on next season. We are going to be in the bottom four apparently- that's regardless of any signings we may/may not make it seems.



They don't just base it on signings though jools, I think they will try to calculate whether our players are going to be any fitter ( or luckier ) than last season, whether the club is showing more or less ambition, and of course the strength of the squad and how they performed last year will have some influence, none of which mean they will necessarily get it right. How many of them had Wakey in the top five for this season.



Overall though you would have to say bottom four sounds about right going on the last two seasons, which in a way you could say is progress, whether it's enough to improve gates is very doubtful, and until numbers get up to at least what they were under N Brown the club won't go forward. I would say the general level of most signings is an indicator of the clubs aspirations.

I think they are going to see what the coaching staff can do with what they have, and rightly so, on paper they are far from being a poor side, but on the field they have at times looked woeful, not because they haven't won games but because, they have looked like they didn't care either way.

They don't just base it on signings though jools, I think they will try to calculate whether our players are going to be any fitter ( or luckier ) than last season, whether the club is showing more or less ambition, and of course the strength of the squad and how they performed last year will have some influence, none of which mean they will necessarily get it right. How many of them had Wakey in the top five for this season.

Overall though you would have to say bottom four sounds about right going on the last two seasons, which in a way you could say is progress, whether it's enough to improve gates is very doubtful, and until numbers get up to at least what they were under N Brown the club won't go forward. I would say the general level of most signings is an indicator of the clubs aspirations.

I think they are going to see what the coaching staff can do with what they have, and rightly so, on paper they are far from being a poor side, but on the field they have at times looked woeful, not because they haven't won games but because, they have looked like they didn't care either way.

I set off this season hoping for survival and we did that , (despite some bad luck) , next season has to be one of improvement.

