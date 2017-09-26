jools wrote:
Pundits already giving their views on next season. We are going to be in the bottom four apparently- that's regardless of any signings we may/may not make it seems.
They don't just base it on signings though jools, I think they will try to calculate whether our players are going to be any fitter ( or luckier ) than last season, whether the club is showing more or less ambition, and of course the strength of the squad and how they performed last year will have some influence, none of which mean they will necessarily get it right. How many of them had Wakey in the top five for this season.
Overall though you would have to say bottom four sounds about right going on the last two seasons, which in a way you could say is progress, whether it's enough to improve gates is very doubtful, and until numbers get up to at least what they were under N Brown the club won't go forward. I would say the general level of most signings is an indicator of the clubs aspirations.
I think they are going to see what the coaching staff can do with what they have, and rightly so, on paper they are far from being a poor side, but on the field they have at times looked woeful, not because they haven't won games but because, they have looked like they didn't care either way.
I set off this season hoping for survival and we did that , (despite some bad luck) , next season has to be one of improvement.