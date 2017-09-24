WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Review

Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:44 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 555
brearley84 wrote:
oh and for what its worth the injury list lastnight was...

mamo
mcgillvary
cudjoe
murphy
wakeman
symonds
ferguson
roberts

also lost taai, mellor, ikahihifo during the game.

what did some fans expect???? with nothing to play for too and against 2nd in the table... we did well to win two of our super 8 games!


Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.

How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.
Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 6:47 am
fartown since 1961
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1049
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.

How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.


We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.

Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.

With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.

Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly
Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:17 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13226
Location: Huddersfield
fartown since 1961 wrote:
We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.

Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.

With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.

Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly


yep mamo the x factor player than can be on the end of those breaks.. hope he has a injury free 2018!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:30 am
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 555
I've personally not got much of a problem with our squad. I think it's a little harsh to call Gaskell average, I'm happy with his season in the halves and centre.
I think Mason and Smith have lacked game time and will be happy to move on. I still see them as SL standered.

For next year year if everyone is fit, from the top of my head (if the rumours of players leaving aren't true) we could end up with a starting line up like this.

1. Mamo
2. Mcgillvary
3. Cudjoe
4. Turner
5. McIntosh
6. Brough
7. Rankin
8. Seb
9. Leeming
10. Ta'ai
11. Bruno
12. Symonds
13. Hinchcliffe.

Not too bad.

Pre season we need to bring in a very good strength and conditioning coach, and a couple of props to open Ta'ai back into the second row.

Our right edge defence is shocking at times and needs special attention, especially if Cudjoe wants an England shirt again.

Our fitness needs to improve, so players can be bothered to back up any potential offloads or breaks. Unless it's just coached out of us.

Overall. I'm glad this season is done. Disappointed with the way it's ended. Wether the season was over or not rolling over for teams is not acceptable.

Let's take another step next year. 1 season down, 2 more seasons until we are the finished article.
Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:04 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7843
Look at how wakey finished the season. Couldn't get in top 4- but showed pride in the last game of the season. Players like huby, woody and grix who some giants fans couldn't wait to get shut of because they "weren't good enough" stepped up last season with fans behind them and a good team spirit have shone.
All about attitude.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Season Review
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:57 am
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 555
jools wrote:
Look at how wakey finished the season. Couldn't get in top 4- but showed pride in the last game of the season. Players like huby, woody and grix who some giants fans couldn't wait to get shut of because they "weren't good enough" stepped up last season with fans behind them and a good team spirit have shone.
All about attitude.


100% agree.
Re: Season Review
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:32 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13226
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
Look at how wakey finished the season. Couldn't get in top 4- but showed pride in the last game of the season. Players like huby, woody and grix who some giants fans couldn't wait to get shut of because they "weren't good enough" stepped up last season with fans behind them and a good team spirit have shone.
All about attitude.


true it is all about attitude.

but also they didnt have as many players out as the giants did which was 8.

they were also in with a chance of getting in the top 4 until two days before...not 8 weeks before like us! (yes we mathematically could make it but reality never was.... warned fans it was job done when we made the top 8...)
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Season Review
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:21 pm
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 31025
Location: Gods Own County
100% improvement on last season

I think the OP is very harsh on some of our players personally too.

Once again we did it damn tough through the season, not once with our optimum spine, and definitely never with out optimum 17

Rankin covered at fullback Well, he was signed to play halves I'm sure but fortunately arrived just as Mamo got injured again

Turner had some back luck injury wise too, his best game was v Leeds imo. Looked top class.

Ferguson has been above average I think, especially early on when he very much proved his doubters wrong. Same with Gaskel, Mellor and O'Brien, the latter being a key part of our team now.

Given The disaster Anderson left us in, we are in pretty good shape. When we have our best spine we compete with anyone. Still rebuilding to do though and but for some bad luck we could have finished much higher

Put the season into perspective and stop being so bloody miserable
Re: Season Review
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:15 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7843
brearley84 wrote:
true it is all about attitude.

but also they didnt have as many players out as the giants did which was 8.

they were also in with a chance of getting in the top 4 until two days before...not 8 weeks before like us! (yes we mathematically could make it but reality never was.... warned fans it was job done when we made the top 8...)


Well quite- they were still in with a shout up until two days before- they'd worked so hard all season- got their best ever Season in superleGue and could have made it into the top four for the first time ever.....so perhaps more reason for wakey for heads to go/ downheartedness to play a part- instead they showed exactly the opposite. Proves my point more so to me.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
