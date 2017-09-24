Post a reply



1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am

Posts: 555

brearley84 wrote: oh and for what its worth the injury list lastnight was...



mamo

mcgillvary

cudjoe

murphy

wakeman

symonds

ferguson

roberts



also lost taai, mellor, ikahihifo during the game.



what did some fans expect???? with nothing to play for too and against 2nd in the table... we did well to win two of our super 8 games!



Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.



How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught. Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught. fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm

Posts: 1049

GiantJake1988 wrote: Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.



How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.



We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.



Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.



With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.



Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13224

Location: Huddersfield

fartown since 1961 wrote: We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.



Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.



With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.



Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly



yep mamo the x factor player than can be on the end of those breaks.. hope he has a injury free 2018! yep mamo the x factor player than can be on the end of those breaks.. hope he has a injury free 2018! HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm

Posts: 555

I've personally not got much of a problem with our squad. I think it's a little harsh to call Gaskell average, I'm happy with his season in the halves and centre.

I think Mason and Smith have lacked game time and will be happy to move on. I still see them as SL standered.



For next year year if everyone is fit, from the top of my head (if the rumours of players leaving aren't true) we could end up with a starting line up like this.



1. Mamo

2. Mcgillvary

3. Cudjoe

4. Turner

5. McIntosh

6. Brough

7. Rankin

8. Seb

9. Leeming

10. Ta'ai

11. Bruno

12. Symonds

13. Hinchcliffe.



Not too bad.



Pre season we need to bring in a very good strength and conditioning coach, and a couple of props to open Ta'ai back into the second row.



Our right edge defence is shocking at times and needs special attention, especially if Cudjoe wants an England shirt again.



Our fitness needs to improve, so players can be bothered to back up any potential offloads or breaks. Unless it's just coached out of us.



Overall. I'm glad this season is done. Disappointed with the way it's ended. Wether the season was over or not rolling over for teams is not acceptable.



Let's take another step next year. 1 season down, 2 more seasons until we are the finished article. jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7841

Look at how wakey finished the season. Couldn't get in top 4- but showed pride in the last game of the season. Players like huby, woody and grix who some giants fans couldn't wait to get shut of because they "weren't good enough" stepped up last season with fans behind them and a good team spirit have shone.

All about attitude. the future's bright the future's claret and gold AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm

Posts: 555

jools wrote: Look at how wakey finished the season. Couldn't get in top 4- but showed pride in the last game of the season. Players like huby, woody and grix who some giants fans couldn't wait to get shut of because they "weren't good enough" stepped up last season with fans behind them and a good team spirit have shone.

All about attitude.



100% agree. 100% agree. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 64 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,331 2,307 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























