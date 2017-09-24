GiantJake1988 wrote: Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.



How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.

We were converting plenty when Mamo was fit and playing. Most teams have one player like LEEDS with McGuire who hoover up midfield breaks Brett Hodgson was our last one although Scott Grix had an ability to do this too as he showed at Wakefield yesterday. You need pace to follow a break and not too many teams have it or more than one player who has it usually the full back or stand off.Danny Brough had it too but has slowed a little but can still get through a gap but not go long distances like Mamo.With our fully fit team we have plenty of pivots plus a proper loose forward and the Leroy/Jerry partnership which is lethal.Not the finished article but also not representative of the last three games which as one poster said we played in ‘flip flops’ a proper pre season with all our players and I think we won’t do too badly