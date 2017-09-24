brearley84 wrote: oh and for what its worth the injury list lastnight was...



mamo

mcgillvary

cudjoe

murphy

wakeman

symonds

ferguson

roberts



also lost taai, mellor, ikahihifo during the game.



what did some fans expect???? with nothing to play for too and against 2nd in the table... we did well to win two of our super 8 games!

Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.