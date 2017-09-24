WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Review

Re: Season Review
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:44 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 555
brearley84 wrote:
oh and for what its worth the injury list lastnight was...

mamo
mcgillvary
cudjoe
murphy
wakeman
symonds
ferguson
roberts

also lost taai, mellor, ikahihifo during the game.

what did some fans expect???? with nothing to play for too and against 2nd in the table... we did well to win two of our super 8 games!


Not just on about the Leeds game im talking about all season.

How many breaks have we seen at home from Seb Ikahihifo and Ollie Roberts....10-15 and I don't recall us actually finishing off one. There were 3 last night alone we should have finished off. Cas, Leeds, Hull, Saints, Wigan and even Wakey would have probably put 10+ of them under the sticks for points. We seem really incapable to making the right decision to even pass to the man when there is support or we simply get caught.
