Season Review

Season Review
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:12 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 554
What worries me speaking to other fans at half time is there is too many fans that love and would like us to retain bang average "solid" players.

Clough - average
Smith - average
Rapira = average with occasional good game and occasional crap game like tonight
Mason = average and poor
Gaskell = average with odd good game. Has played 3 positions by had a good run at full back now.


other players who didnt play tonight

Ormsby = poor
Ferguson = average

Average solid players don't win you games or trophies and we have way too many in our team at present.

For me Rapira will not be a miss on the field but maybe missed in the dressing room etc and I do thank him for his service but for the wage he is on we could replace him with someone of the same standard for 1/4 the price.

Another worry for me is we cannot finish off breaks. This season Seb has made around 15-20 breaks at home and I dont think 1 has been finished off apart from against Warrington. We had 3/4 tonight and make the wrong decision every time. When Leeds break they score.

It is now time we replace Danny Brough and got some new blood in at half back to move this club forward. Yes a great servant but I think he needs to be replaced.

We have a considerable lack of pace in the team. Would we have scored the tries Leeds did tonight? not a chance.

Highlights of the year. SEB IKAHIHIFO, the emergence of Kruise and Darnell as well as Jake Mamo.

Stone says 3 in 3 out. 2 thought to be Roche and Walne which suggest were are not going to strengthen much.

Hopefully we can get Mamo, Symonds, Cudjoe and Jerry fit for the start of the season and hopefully bring in a few more faces.

2/3 new prop forwards for me is a must to complement Seb, when he goes off we just have no go forward.
Re: Season Review
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:39 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7840
Agree with a lot of that.
Although I thought smith had his best game for us tonight- he ran strongly- is this because we are trying to offload him?
I'd also be controversial and add to that list rankin and turner.
Wardle was better than turner, and although rankin doesn't make the howlers of grix ( although he makes his fair share of errors) I don't think he brings any more than grix did.
We have too many "solid" players and not enough great ones.
Everyone keeps saying it takes a long time to build a squad- but it took one season to break one.
Re: Season Review
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:47 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 554
jools wrote:
Agree with a lot of that.
Although I thought smith had his best game for us tonight- he ran strongly- is this because we are trying to offload him?
I'd also be controversial and add to that list rankin and turner.
Wardle was better than turner, and although rankin doesn't make the howlers of grix ( although he makes his fair share of errors) I don't think he brings any more than grix did.
We have too many "solid" players and not enough great ones.
Everyone keeps saying it takes a long time to build a squad- but it took one season to break one.


Yes Turners best game and a half were against a poor Warrington and Catalans. Since coming back from injury has been poor in defence but made some decentish drives going forward.

Rankin is cover for FB and will be playing HB next so will judge him then.

For me I'm not too confident going into next season I think we need 5 new players 3 for first team and 2 project ones such as Colton Roche.
Re: Season Review
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:47 am
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 554
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Yes Turners best 2 games were against a sore Warrington and Catalans. Since coming back from injury has been poor in defence but made some decentish drives going forward.

Rankin is cover for FB and will be playing HB next so will judge him then.

For me I'm not too confident going into next season I think we need 5 new players 3 for first team and 2 project ones such as Colton Roche.
Re: Season Review
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:16 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13220
Location: Huddersfield
unfortunately due to salary cap reasons you cant have a team full of stars.

what is important is that they squad work hard for each other and you need luck with injuries to keep your key players on the field, something which we have rarely if ever had all season, to get into the top 8 when after 12 games some people were saying we wouldnt win another game is an achievement in itself... strangely enough that upturn in form mid way through the season coincided with us getting our injured players back such as mamo and cudjoe...and also an upturn in confidence.

im looking forward to 2018, expect top 6 finish with more progress to come.

i can understand that we are in a rebuilding phase at the club right now and its back on an upward curve overall..

look at warrington and catalans.... they both are now rebuilding... i feel we are ahead of those now in terms of where we are and were last season and can gain on wakefield and st helens etc.
Re: Season Review
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:19 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13220
Location: Huddersfield
oh and for what its worth the injury list lastnight was...

mamo
mcgillvary
cudjoe
murphy
wakeman
symonds
ferguson
roberts

also lost taai, mellor, ikahihifo during the game.

what did some fans expect???? with nothing to play for too and against 2nd in the table... we did well to win two of our super 8 games!
Re: Season Review
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:33 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7840
Fans expect professional players to be able to throw and catch a ball and make correct decisions on the field.
