What worries me speaking to other fans at half time is there is too many fans that love and would like us to retain bang average "solid" players.



Clough - average

Smith - average

Rapira = average with occasional good game and occasional crap game like tonight

Mason = average and poor



other players who didnt play tonight



Ormsby = poor

Ferguson = average



Average solid players don't win you games or trophies and we have way too many in our team at present.



For me Rapira will not be a miss on the field but maybe missed in the dressing room etc and I do thank him for his service but for the wage he is on we could replace him with someone of the same standard for 1/4 the price.



Another worry for me is we cannot finish off breaks. This season Seb has made around 15-20 breaks at home and I dont think 1 has been finished off apart from against Warrington. We had 3/4 tonight and make the wrong decision every time. When Leeds break they score.



It is now time we replace Danny Brough and got some new blood in at half back to move this club forward. Yes a great servant but I think he needs to be replaced.



We have a considerable lack of pace in the team. Would we have scored the tries Leeds did tonight? not a chance.



Highlights of the year. SEB IKAHIHIFO, the emergence of Kruise and Darnell as well as Jake Mamo.



Stone says 3 in 3 out. 2 thought to be Roche and Walne which suggest were are not going to strengthen much.



Hopefully we can get Mamo, Symonds, Cudjoe and Jerry fit for the start of the season and hopefully bring in a few more faces.



2/3 new prop forwards for me is a must to complement Seb, when he goes off we just have no go forward.