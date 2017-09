the flying biscuit

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm

Posts: 5396

Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises



We are the weekend away from the semi finals of our sports biggest prize and what a load of old rubbish......



confirmed Semi finalists Cas field a weakened team against Hull and are trying but offering little and have never really been in the game. its a bit of a damp squib as Hull are putting 48 on Cas

meanwhile the other confirmed semi finalists Leeds are putting 36 past nothing to play for Huddersfield.

Yesterday, nothing to play for Salford offered a bit of resistance but had 30 put on them while just managing 4 of their own.



everyone else bar Catalan and Widnes are involved in dead rubbers.......



like it or not the old knock out system was a great spectacle loads of drama, and I looked forward to it back in the days when we never troubled play off places........

there is no intensity to these games, and that was the main message "NRL-like intensity"....... and "every minute matters"



again the season is heading to an exciting race to the bottom. its a disgrace.



A few weeks ago on the Matty johns show ( i think) a game was advertised by the relevant clubs as "the battle of the wooden spoon" everyone on the panel thought it was a complete joke to celebrate a game of this level in that manner ....thats proper Aussie mentality, and I believe the clubs actually issued an apology later.



yet we celebrate our rubbish games.... thats why they are on a different level

2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017 sir adrian morley

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm

Posts: 6678

Location: Home sweet home

agree..what makes me growl is,if saints win at old trafford is they are crowned champions..for playing like champions for games you can count on one hand yet the best team in the comp by a mile lose one game from now and its tough luck..what a load of ******** ratticusfinch

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm

Posts: 747

Location: Warrington

Well thems the rules but if saints win it they will beat the record they currently hold of being the worst team ever to win it....theyre woeful. At the touchscreen last night jon wilkin said 'we've had a great season we've got the second best defence'. In the next breath he said 'i think we're the best defensive side in the comp'????? Clearly not you absolute buffoon. You have to admire their 20 consecutive playoffs and ability to be always there or thereabouts but if they win it it will represent a super league nadir. Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin' Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8977

ratticusfinch wrote: Well thems the rules but if saints win it they will beat the record they currently hold of being the worst team ever to win it....theyre woeful. At the touchscreen last night jon wilkin said 'we've had a great season we've got the second best defence'. In the next breath he said 'i think we're the best defensive side in the comp'????? Clearly not you absolute buffoon. You have to admire their 20 consecutive playoffs and ability to be always there or thereabouts but if they win it it will represent a super league nadir.



Rules were known at the start of the season.



Saint Helens are a shining example of a club which demands success, sets high targets and consistently ensures delivery. Take this season for example they were heading for the middle eights, made the decisive coaching change and now 1 game from a GF. Not bad for a woeful team. We were woeful and ended up in the middle 8s.



So while they are preparing for the playoff game. we can make do with beatifying a disillusioned whinging coach whilst back slapping the exiting dross of players. I fully expect Sims to be installed as "legend" and Hiku to be chaired off. Rules were known at the start of the season.Saint Helens are a shining example of a club which demands success, sets high targets and consistently ensures delivery. Take this season for example they were heading for the middle eights, made the decisive coaching change and now 1 game from a GF. Not bad for a woeful team. We were woeful and ended up in the middle 8s.So while they are preparing for the playoff game. we can make do with beatifying a disillusioned whinging coach whilst back slapping the exiting dross of players. I fully expect Sims to be installed as "legend" and Hiku to be chaired off. https://www.mind.org.uk Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: CW8, DAG, Gazwire, Jack Steel, Mr Snoodle, ratticusfinch, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, Wire Weaver and 189 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 4 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,065 2,208 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM