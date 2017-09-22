We are the weekend away from the semi finals of our sports biggest prize and what a load of old rubbish......



confirmed Semi finalists Cas field a weakened team against Hull and are trying but offering little and have never really been in the game. its a bit of a damp squib as Hull are putting 48 on Cas

meanwhile the other confirmed semi finalists Leeds are putting 36 past nothing to play for Huddersfield.

Yesterday, nothing to play for Salford offered a bit of resistance but had 30 put on them while just managing 4 of their own.



everyone else bar Catalan and Widnes are involved in dead rubbers.......



like it or not the old knock out system was a great spectacle loads of drama, and I looked forward to it back in the days when we never troubled play off places........

there is no intensity to these games, and that was the main message "NRL-like intensity"....... and "every minute matters"



again the season is heading to an exciting race to the bottom. its a disgrace.



A few weeks ago on the Matty johns show ( i think) a game was advertised by the relevant clubs as "the battle of the wooden spoon" everyone on the panel thought it was a complete joke to celebrate a game of this level in that manner ....thats proper Aussie mentality, and I believe the clubs actually issued an apology later.



yet we celebrate our rubbish games.... thats why they are on a different level