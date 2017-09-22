WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a whopper

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv What a whopper

Post a reply
What a whopper
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:06 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16962
viewtopic.php?f=28&t=608680&p=18640716#p18640716
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: What a whopper
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:23 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 39
I think you're the whopper mate. Thinking someone with the word 'rhino' in their username was....a Wigan fan.

haha.
Re: What a whopper
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:10 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16962
JonnoThePrick wrote:
I think you're the whopper mate. Thinking someone with the word 'rhino' in their username was....a Wigan fan.

haha.


I don't check the names unlike you. Obviously you stalk me and it's embarrising.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: What a whopper
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:50 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2728
Location: wigan...where else!!
St pete wrote:
I don't check the names unlike you. Obviously you stalk me and it's embarrising.

Embarrising?........now that's embarrassing.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bullsmad, Carisma HFC, Dux, LeedsDave, Saint Shady, serge le forge, steadygetyerboots-on, the fucitolbladderwrack, tigertot, wirefox and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,7392,05876,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM