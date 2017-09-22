WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a whopper

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv What a whopper

Post a reply
What a whopper
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:06 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16960
viewtopic.php?f=28&t=608680&p=18640716#p18640716
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: St pete and 58 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,9452,91276,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 48HULL FC
TV
  
Shaul Try, Sneyd Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
4
- 40LEIGH  
Maria Try, Reynolds Goal
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
12
- 36LEEDS
  
Burrow Try, Watkins Goal
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM