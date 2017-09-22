|
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 516
|
Goodnight Vienna.
There is only one side that we can blame for our failure this year. I know that our injuries were incredible but we failed to shut out teams or looked clueless or just have up. Even with the injuries we should have beaten Saints and never given up against Wakey.
Personally I would like to see some of the lads leaving us given a run out against Wakefield, Gabe Fell and Shelford for example, as they might show some pride that has been sorely missing.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5640
|
St pete wrote:
I'm pretty sure Wigan have rested players before big games over the years. Sean oloughlin one year only played two games in about 2 month and that was challenge cup final and grand final. Shaun Edwards never played the week before Wembley.
Cas have rested players for the biggest game in there super league history so far and certainly not to get at Wigan. Not all things rugby revolve around Wigan you know ?
The OP is a Leeds fan mate. Most Wigan fans were consigned to the season being over last Sunday.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16960
|
Wigg'n wrote:
The OP is a Leeds fan mate. Most Wigan fans were consigned to the season being over last Sunday.
Why he posting on here and making a thread like that?
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:15 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5511
Location: 3 Peers
|
St pete wrote:
Why he posting on here and making a thread like that?
To make you look like a blinkered idiot.... Oh look, it worked..
|
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7308
|
If Wigan don't make the four then Cas and resting players hasn't anything to do with it.
The position after 23 games said it all.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21197
Location: WIGAN
|
St pete wrote:
I'm pretty sure Wigan have rested players before big games over the years. Sean oloughlin one year only played two games in about 2 month and that was challenge cup final and grand final. Shaun Edwards never played the week before Wembley.
Cas have rested players for the biggest game in there super league history so far and certainly not to get at Wigan. Not all things rugby revolve around Wigan you know ?
Who are you responding to? No Wigan fan has mentioned that Cas are trying to get at us. Most people commenting on this thread support other clubs.
We don't deserve a spot, it's as simple as that.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16960
|
Wigan Peer wrote:
To make you look like a blinkered idiot.... Oh look, it worked..
Mind you, he's only saying what you lot are thinking. Only only had to listen to how bitter the little runt was on sky last night to see that.
|
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5511
Location: 3 Peers
|
St pete wrote:
Mind you, he's only saying what you lot are thinking. Only only had to listen to how bitter the little runt was on sky last night to see that.
No, it's what you want us to be thinking, because you imagine we are all as silly as you... No sugary drinks after 6!!
|
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 957
|
For years I thought the "I'm Phil Bailey" thread could never be topped, up pops this pearler. Fantastic !
Thanks Wigan fans
Regards
King James
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Agent Mulder, Allez, Azul, Bal, Brendinio, Cherry_Warrior, ChrisA, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, green machine, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, JWarriors, Kernel, Lebron James, Levrier, MidlandsWarrior2, Newbridge_Wolf, NickyKiss, Norris Cole, senoj, sergeant pepper, Stanley Unwin, tedglen, warrior1872, wiganermike, Ziggy Stardust and 631 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|