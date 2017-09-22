WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas cheats

Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:05 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Goodnight Vienna.
There is only one side that we can blame for our failure this year. I know that our injuries were incredible but we failed to shut out teams or looked clueless or just have up. Even with the injuries we should have beaten Saints and never given up against Wakey.
Personally I would like to see some of the lads leaving us given a run out against Wakefield, Gabe Fell and Shelford for example, as they might show some pride that has been sorely missing.
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:10 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
St pete wrote:
I'm pretty sure Wigan have rested players before big games over the years. Sean oloughlin one year only played two games in about 2 month and that was challenge cup final and grand final. Shaun Edwards never played the week before Wembley.

Cas have rested players for the biggest game in there super league history so far and certainly not to get at Wigan. Not all things rugby revolve around Wigan you know ? :lol:


The OP is a Leeds fan mate. Most Wigan fans were consigned to the season being over last Sunday.
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:14 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Wigg'n wrote:
The OP is a Leeds fan mate. Most Wigan fans were consigned to the season being over last Sunday.


Why he posting on here and making a thread like that?
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:15 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
St pete wrote:
Why he posting on here and making a thread like that?


To make you look like a blinkered idiot.... Oh look, it worked.. :)
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
If Wigan don't make the four then Cas and resting players hasn't anything to do with it.
The position after 23 games said it all.
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
St pete wrote:
I'm pretty sure Wigan have rested players before big games over the years. Sean oloughlin one year only played two games in about 2 month and that was challenge cup final and grand final. Shaun Edwards never played the week before Wembley.

Cas have rested players for the biggest game in there super league history so far and certainly not to get at Wigan. Not all things rugby revolve around Wigan you know ? :lol:



Who are you responding to? No Wigan fan has mentioned that Cas are trying to get at us. Most people commenting on this thread support other clubs.

We don't deserve a spot, it's as simple as that.
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:18 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Wigan Peer wrote:
To make you look like a blinkered idiot.... Oh look, it worked.. :)



Mind you, he's only saying what you lot are thinking. Only only had to listen to how bitter the little runt was on sky last night to see that.
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:22 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
St pete wrote:
Mind you, he's only saying what you lot are thinking. Only only had to listen to how bitter the little runt was on sky last night to see that.


No, it's what you want us to be thinking, because you imagine we are all as silly as you... No sugary drinks after 6!!
Re: Cas cheats
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:24 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
For years I thought the "I'm Phil Bailey" thread could never be topped, up pops this pearler. Fantastic !

Thanks Wigan fans

Regards

King James
