Goodnight Vienna.

There is only one side that we can blame for our failure this year. I know that our injuries were incredible but we failed to shut out teams or looked clueless or just have up. Even with the injuries we should have beaten Saints and never given up against Wakey.

Personally I would like to see some of the lads leaving us given a run out against Wakefield, Gabe Fell and Shelford for example, as they might show some pride that has been sorely missing.