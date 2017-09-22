|
Cas giving the game away to allow saints a place in the playoffs imo I am a rhino and we all know Wigan could win the playoffs saints can't bang out of order hope it bites them In the booty.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:35 pm
Just remind us of the team Leeds played at Wigan the week before the Challenge Cup semi-final.......
Edit: I'll do it for you:
1 Jack Walker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Jimmy Keinhorst
4 Alex Sutcliffe
5 Harry Newman
6 Ashton Golding
7 Jordan Lilley
8 Mitch Garbutt
9 Jamie Jones-Buchanan
10 Jordan Baldwinson
11 Jack Ormanroyd
12 Carl Ablett
13 Antony Mullally
Subs
14 MIkolaj Oledzki
15 Josh Jordan-Roberts
16 Cameron Smith
17 Harvey Whiteley
Disgraceful of Leeds to give Wigan two points......I hoe it bites them in the bootie.
Hang on, it already has!
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:47 pm
Nobody is cheating anything. They've more then earned the right to do what they want.
I'm yet to see a Wigan fan who's not laid the blame squarely at our own door yet I see all these opposition fans trying to make out that we're somehow feeling shafted by Cas.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:48 pm
Irrespective of tonight's result, Hull have been better than we have this year and deserve to be in the playoffs. We, regardless of injuries have been lacking on way too many games.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:53 pm
Its fair game and as stated they have earned the right. I cant help feeling a little cheated though but if the shoe was on the other foot and all that. I hope the "thats why we are champions" chant doean't come back to bite them in the next couple of weeks though. A defeat is a defeat and they will be the only one of the semi finalists going i to next week with that in mind while the other 3 go into it on the back of wins.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:57 pm
If you lot can topple St Helens points difference you can scrape in so it isn't over yet !
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:57 pm
Chesterrhino wrote:
Cas giving the game away to allow saints a place in the playoffs imo I am a rhino and we all know Wigan could win the playoffs saints can't bang out of order hope it bites them In the booty.
They throwing the game to play us lol. Did they throw the game when they beat you last week too ?
End of the day, they have been head and shoulders above all teams this year and a week before a semi final they can rest players, I say good on them they earned it.
Oh, we have beat them twice this year by the way. Obviously you think your much better than saints as you think cas would rather play us. The league don't lie mate.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:01 pm
Chesterrhino wrote:
Cas giving the game away to allow saints a place in the playoffs imo I am a rhino and we all know Wigan could win the playoffs saints can't bang out of order hope it bites them In the booty.
Give over. If we wanted to do best for us we would beat Hull and play Wigan who we have battered 3 times this year rather than play Hull or Saints who have both beat us twice this year already.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:03 pm
P.s if we had choice we would play Leeds as you are pants and the most over achieving team in the league. Whenever we have played you you have been outclassed all over. Just saying.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:03 pm
I'm pretty sure Wigan have rested players before big games over the years. Sean oloughlin one year only played two games in about 2 month and that was challenge cup final and grand final. Shaun Edwards never played the week before Wembley.
Cas have rested players for the biggest game in there super league history so far and certainly not to get at Wigan. Not all things rugby revolve around Wigan you know ?
