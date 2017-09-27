Double Movement

I do not want to stop anyone from voicing their opinions, far from it, but others have posted that they do not like this forum because of the tone used by certain posters.



The problem with rudeness and name calling is that it inherently encourages responses of a similar nature. People appear to be choosing to leave the forum rather than get involved in these personal battles.



I was looking to see if a solution could be found where the missing posters might be encouraged to come back, without anyone feeling their right to say what they want had been compromised.



I believe the forum would be a better place if more tolerance of differing views was accepted, that name calling didn’t exist, and rudeness was stopped but if posters are happy to carry on in the same old way, then that’s fine with me. Stand-Offish

Jemmo wrote: The definition of if a post causes upset or distress to other members is probably whether it has been deemed to have done so in the eyes of the moderators

Exactly and I was going to post as much .. but don't like to suck up to evil moderators.

lol Exactly and I was going to post as much .. but don't like to suck up to evil moderators.lol War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist.



