That's exactly the kind of lawyer-speak that offends my sensibilities, causes me great distress, anxiety, panic attacks and leaves me with low self esteem and seeking financial redress.



Let me say this ... as soon as an OPINION is forwarded SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE, SOMEHOW will take umbridge.



Just exactly what causes offence is an intangible and open to debate and interpretation.



Observations are not necessarily of themselves insults, but may be.



When someone says that they feel insulted they need to provide evidence. Not just state that they FEEL insulted.



Is calling you an apologist and insult for instance?

Since you spend a lot of time apologising for the Dons' and other people's behaviour some might think that.

That's an OPINION not an insult.

If you chose to make it an insult that is your problem.



You need to give concrete proof of insults before taking on the role of of God on here.



Where are they?