Re: The Last Post
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:14 pm
Wanderer wrote:
All posters are welcome assuming that they abide by the AUP.

I would hope that we are all able to debate issues without causing offence but equally, there will be many times where we don't agree. I would also add that banter is fine but personal insults are not acceptable.

To those posters who feel the need to back off, I say keep posting, the forum will ultimately be a better place if we have more points of view.


Wanderer, what's does AUP stand for?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:16 pm
Double Movement wrote:
Wanderer, what's does AUP stand for?


Mike, I assume as a regular poster you should have read and agreed to adibe by it.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:26 pm
Wanderer wrote:
Mike, I assume as a regular poster you should have read and agreed to adibe by it.


I probably did when I signed up but that was a long time ago. :oops:

Can I check it out anywhere? Thanks.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:43 pm
It's okay. I've found it in the help section - Acceptable Usage Policy.

I can't ever recall seeing it before. I will have a good read through it now.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:13 am
May I also add that back in the days when the Sin Bin was the place to go for lively debate and there were some heavyweight posters with real gravitas, some posters on here that claim they get offended easily would have been ripped to shreds.
Now they were the days ... until crackpot religious nutjobs, flat earthist nutjobs and conspiracy nutjobs tried to take over and logic and serious posters took a holiday.
This place is like a retirement home for old folk in comparison.

Back to the Dons ...
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:16 am
Stand-Offish wrote:
May I also add that back in the days when the Sin Bin was the place to go for lively debate and there were some heavyweight posters.

Now they were the days ... until crackpot religious nutjobs, flat earthist nutjobs and conspiracy nutjobs tried to take over and logic and serious posters took a holiday.


I remember the posters you are referring to especially Kirkstaller and Flat Stanley :lol:
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:44 am
I welcome in-depth debates. I enjoy reading other people’s views. Different opinions make the world go round. The more people we can get coming on here and sharing their views, the better.

However, open debate does not benefit from name calling or being rude to people.

Having read the Acceptable Usage Policy, item 2.1 covers the subject:

2.1. Comments that are meant to upset or cause distress to other members are prohibited on this site.

All posters may be able to claim their posts weren’t meant to upset others or they didn’t mean to cause distress but the more relevant issue is whether they actually cause distress to others.

If we limit our posts to facts and personal opinions, cut out the name calling and rudeness, others may feel they want to get involved in the debates again.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:50 am
That's exactly the kind of lawyer-speak that offends my sensibilities, causes me great distress, anxiety, panic attacks and leaves me with low self esteem and seeking financial redress.

Let me say this ... as soon as an OPINION is forwarded SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE, SOMEHOW will take umbridge.

Just exactly what causes offence is an intangible and open to debate and interpretation.

Observations are not necessarily of themselves insults, but may be.

When someone says that they feel insulted they need to provide evidence. Not just state that they FEEL insulted.

Is calling you an apologist and insult for instance?
Since you spend a lot of time apologising for the Dons' and other people's behaviour some might think that.
That's an OPINION not an insult.
If you chose to make it an insult that is your problem.

You need to give concrete proof of insults before taking on the role of of God on here.

Where are they?
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:02 am
And further to that....it may well be that posters don't come on here because it is a negative place, full of criticism of the Dons at the moment.
But it is NOT because the posters aren't playing nicely!

As I see it, they are.
