WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Last Post

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC The Last Post

Post a reply
Re: The Last Post
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:14 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1566
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
All posters are welcome assuming that they abide by the AUP.

I would hope that we are all able to debate issues without causing offence but equally, there will be many times where we don't agree. I would also add that banter is fine but personal insults are not acceptable.

To those posters who feel the need to back off, I say keep posting, the forum will ultimately be a better place if we have more points of view.


Wanderer, what's does AUP stand for?
Re: The Last Post
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:16 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48949
Location: Doncaster
Double Movement wrote:
Wanderer, what's does AUP stand for?


Mike, I assume as a regular poster you should have read and agreed to adibe by it.
Re: The Last Post
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:26 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1566
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
Mike, I assume as a regular poster you should have read and agreed to adibe by it.


I probably did when I signed up but that was a long time ago. :oops:

Can I check it out anywhere? Thanks.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Double Movement, hally's hot air, sanjunien, Wanderer, weighman and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,2422,59676,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM