All posters are welcome assuming that they abide by the AUP.



I would hope that we are all able to debate issues without causing offence but equally, there will be many times where we don't agree. I would also add that banter is fine but personal insults are not acceptable.



To those posters who feel the need to back off, I say keep posting, the forum will ultimately be a better place if we have more points of view.