Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:26 pm
Stand-Offish






Double Movement wrote:
Everyone has the right to say what they think but they also have a responsibility to show respect at the same time.

Please, let’s use this as a watershed moment and move forwards with no more name calling or derogatory comments made to people who hold different views.

Give over.
Nobody has insulted anyone.
People are coming on here with their precious views.
They can't tolerate a bit of disagreement and your telling folk to calm down.
If they ain't happy let them go elsewhere.
Twitter maybe .. that's where the twits are.



Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:28 pm
Stand-Offish






Nobody has responsibility on here apart from sticking to the AUP.



Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:51 pm
Double Movement






Stand-Offish wrote:
Give over.
Nobody has insulted anyone.
People are coming on here with their precious views.
They can't tolerate a bit of disagreement and your telling folk to calm down.
If they ain't happy let them go elsewhere.
Twitter maybe .. that's where the twits are.


You don’t get the message do you?

People are telling you they don’t come on here because of the behaviour of the posters.

You dismiss this as not being relevant.

If our numbers decline much more you’ll be talking to yourself.

I don’t care what insults you might throw at me, it’s water off a duck’s back. Other people don’t want to post given that environment.
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:26 pm
Stand-Offish






Double Movement wrote:
You don’t get the message do you?

People are telling you they don’t come on here because of the behaviour of the posters.

You dismiss this as not being relevant.

If our numbers decline much more you’ll be talking to yourself.



I don’t care what insults you might throw at me, it’s water off a duck’s back. Other people don’t want to post given that environment.e

I get it alright ... a group of individuals who can't wait to be offended.
Bloody hell it's a national obsession being offended.

Perhaps you would like to trawl through any of MY posts and give tangible evidence of where I actually insulted someone at a personal level?
Good luck with that, because I don't do it.
I do however take umbridge with folk who come on here moaning about the atmosphere and try to shut down debate.
And as I have said, they either muck in or sod off.
It ain't a kindergarten.

What I do suggest is that people confine their posts to matters relating to rugby league and not to lecturing other posters and that includes your good self.
It is a rugby forum for goodness sake!
Not a social group.

People don't come on here for a variety of reasons, which we have discussed before.
They may include, but are not exclusively down to moi.

Back to rugby?




Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:50 pm
Danensian



Stand-Offish wrote:
I get it alright ... a group of individuals who can't wait to be offended.
Bloody hell it's a national obsession being offended.

Perhaps you would like to trawl through any of MY posts and give tangible evidence of where I actually insulted someone at a personal level?
Good luck with that, because I don't do it.
I do however take umbridge with folk who come on here moaning about the atmosphere and try to shut down debate.
And as I have said, they either muck in or sod off.
It ain't a kindergarten.

What I do suggest is that people confine their posts to matters relating to rugby league and not to lecturing other posters and that includes YOU!
It is a rugby forum for goodness sake!
Not a social group.

People don't come on here for a variety of reasons, which we have discussed before.
They may include, but are not exclusively down to moi.

Back to rugby?


Nobody objects to differences of opinion. That's what a forum like this for. What we don't need is gratuitous rudeness. And that seems to be your stock in trade.
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:00 pm
Stand-Offish






Danensian wrote:
Nobody objects to differences of opinion. That's what a forum like this for. What we don't need is gratuitous rudeness. And that seems to be your stock in trade.

Rudeness?
Get you!
lol

Well if you don't like it you have two choices.

Any more words of wisdom to help restructure my flawed personality?

Stick to rugby eh?



Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:17 pm
Double Movement






Stand-Offish wrote:
I do however take umbridge with folk who come on here moaning about the atmosphere and try to shut down debate.
And as I have said, they either muck in or sod off.
It ain't a kindergarten.

I am not attempting to shut down debate. I’m asking whether we can make the forum a friendlier place; a place that welcomes more posters and more debate.

Stand-Offish wrote:
What I do suggest is that people confine their posts to matters relating to rugby league and not to lecturing other posters and that includes your good self.
It is a rugby forum for goodness sake!

A few quotes from yesterday on another thread...
Danensian wrote:
I don't know why the thread printed my last lost before I had finished typing it but I apologise for it.


Stand-Offish wrote:
The thread didn't do anything ... you did.
IHTH.


Danensian wrote:
No I did not!! I only discovered the half finished version was there when I tried to submit the full version and was told that another post had been made.

Stand-Offish wrote:

I don't buy into tales like 'it was the computer's error not mine.

I don’t see any references to rugby in this conflict you instigated.

Danensian responded to your latest post by saying:
Danensian wrote:
Nobody objects to differences of opinion. That's what a forum like this for. What we don't need is gratuitous rudeness.

Stand-Offish wrote:

Rudeness?
Get you!
lol

Well if you don't like it you have two choices.


I’m afraid you don’t seem to be able to see how others perceive your posts, do you?

Earlier posters were highlighting why they don’t feel welcome. My request for a friendlier more understanding forum has clearly been rejected.
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:51 pm
Stand-Offish






I prepared a lengthy reply but deleted it.
You know what?
I will only respond to rugby matters from now on and not to your quest for Nirvana.
Rugby??????????
How many times????????



