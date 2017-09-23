Double Movement wrote:
Everyone has the right to say what they think but they also have a responsibility to show respect at the same time.
Please, let’s use this as a watershed moment and move forwards with no more name calling or derogatory comments made to people who hold different views.
Please, let’s use this as a watershed moment and move forwards with no more name calling or derogatory comments made to people who hold different views.
Give over.
Nobody has insulted anyone.
People are coming on here with their precious views.
They can't tolerate a bit of disagreement and your telling folk to calm down.
If they ain't happy let them go elsewhere.
Twitter maybe .. that's where the twits are.