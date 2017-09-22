Post a reply 7 posts Page 1 of 1 Leodis Lass

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am

Posts: 6

Location: Every coffee shop in Doncaster

why some of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.



Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. I would just like to say ‘thanks’ to those of you who responded to my thread “Where have all the posters gone?” I can now understandsome of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 70

We shall miss your incisive comments. Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16872

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

Leodis Lass wrote: why some of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.



Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. I would just like to say ‘thanks’ to those of you who responded to my thread “Where have all the posters gone?” I can now understandsome of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year.

Get over yourself.

Anyone who can't stop on here and fight their corner,

but instead buggers off firing bullets ... needs to ... well ... err ... bugger off and grow up.

Bye! Get over yourself.Anyone who can't stop on here and fight their corner,but instead buggers off firing bullets ... needs to ... well ... err ... bugger off and grow up.Bye! War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm

Posts: 76

Leodis Lass wrote: why some of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.



Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. I would just like to say ‘thanks’ to those of you who responded to my thread “Where have all the posters gone?” I can now understandsome of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year.

Can't see how this forum can continue now Can't see how this forum can continue now Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16872

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

<God mode>

I have been observing the human species on here for some time now.

I have come to the conclusion that the species is an inferior, warring one, hell bent on destruction.

I wash my hands of it ... but will continue to monitor it in the hope of some improvement.

I may or may not make another pronouncement at some time next year.



Yours

God



From my lofty home in the sky. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. Leodis Lass

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am

Posts: 6

Location: Every coffee shop in Doncaster

How predictable! The confrontation seekers have lived down to expectations.



I rest my case and will leave those of you who find it impossible to have a debate, using persuasive language instead of resorting to personal attacks, and swearing to fight it out amongst yourselves.



Good luck to the reasonable, sensible posters left on here. I have enjoyed reading what you’ve had to say.



This really is my last post. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 70

Stand-Offish wrote: Get over yourself.

Anyone who can't stop on here and fight their corner,

but instead buggers off firing bullets ... needs to ... well ... err ... bugger off and grow up.

Bye!



That's a typically pathetic comment which simply brings this forum into disrepute. It smacks of the anonymous rubbish which apparently (I don't follow it) litters so-called social media That's a typically pathetic comment which simply brings this forum into disrepute. It smacks of the anonymous rubbish which apparently (I don't follow it) litters so-called social media Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Danensian, Double Movement, onedon and 101 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 7 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Doncaster RLFC Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,224 2,211 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























