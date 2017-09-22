WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Last Post

The Last Post
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:57 pm
Leodis Lass User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am
Posts: 6
Location: Every coffee shop in Doncaster
I would just like to say ‘thanks’ to those of you who responded to my thread “Where have all the posters gone?” I can now understand why some of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.

Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. :WAVE:
Re: The Last Post
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:29 pm
Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 70
We shall miss your incisive comments.
Re: The Last Post
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:34 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16872
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Get over yourself.
Anyone who can't stop on here and fight their corner,
but instead buggers off firing bullets ... needs to ... well ... err ... bugger off and grow up.
Bye!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: The Last Post
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:00 pm
hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 76
Can't see how this forum can continue now
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:09 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16872
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
<God mode>
I have been observing the human species on here for some time now.
I have come to the conclusion that the species is an inferior, warring one, hell bent on destruction.
I wash my hands of it ... but will continue to monitor it in the hope of some improvement.
I may or may not make another pronouncement at some time next year.

Yours
God

From my lofty home in the sky.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:31 am
Leodis Lass User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am
Posts: 6
Location: Every coffee shop in Doncaster
How predictable! The confrontation seekers have lived down to expectations.

I rest my case and will leave those of you who find it impossible to have a debate, using persuasive language instead of resorting to personal attacks, and swearing to fight it out amongst yourselves.

Good luck to the reasonable, sensible posters left on here. I have enjoyed reading what you’ve had to say.

This really is my last post.
Re: The Last Post
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:28 am
Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm
Posts: 70
That's a typically pathetic comment which simply brings this forum into disrepute. It smacks of the anonymous rubbish which apparently (I don't follow it) litters so-called social media

