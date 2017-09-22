WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Last Post

Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:57 pm
Leodis Lass
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am
Posts: 5
Location: Every coffee shop in Doncaster
I would just like to say ‘thanks’ to those of you who responded to my thread “Where have all the posters gone?” I can now understand why some of the posters may have gone. After observing what has been going on for the last couple of weeks it seems obvious to me that only perfection is tolerated on this forum and a few of you are confrontation seekers. If people don’t agree with your opinion it seems to provoke a personal attack which has no bearing on the thread in question. I don’t feel comfortable in that sort of environment so I won’t be making any more posts.

Good luck to the Dons in 2018, I hope the forum is a happier place this time next year. :WAVE:

